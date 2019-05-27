Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in Sudhir Mishra’s adaptation of Manu Joseph's novel Serious Men

Critically acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra will soon collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for an adaptation of Manu Joseph's novel Serious Men, reports Indo Asian News Service. Mishra recently said that he was long awaiting such a collaboration and was waiting for the appropriate role to offer to Siddiqui.

Speaking about the project Mishra said that in order for Nawazuddin to come on board, he had to ensure that the script was good.

Released in 2010, Serious Men emphasised elements of gender and class conflict. Joseph's narrative attracted Mishra towards the project. "It is a great story that revolves around the relationship of a father and son from the Dalit community. Though there is a lot of angst in him and most of his decisions are driven by anger... he is a father after all," said the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi director.

Mishra revealed a few snippets on Siddiqui's role. The actor, according to Mishra, will not portray an out-and-out dark shade, but would rather be a grey character with the film revealing his softer sides.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's highly successful crime thriller Sacred Games' sequel is soon to be released on Netflix. Also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey among others, the series has been adapted from Vikram Chandra's 2006 masterpiece.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 11:27:30 IST

