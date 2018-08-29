Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts filming for Tamil debut Thalaivar165, starring Rajinikanth

Nawazuddin Siddiqui garnered immense praise for his portrayal of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games and is currently awaiting his upcoming release Manto, where he plays controversial poet Saadat Hasan Manto. He will also make his Tamil debut with Thalaivar165.

The actor posted a picture from the sets of the film with the caption: 'Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165 Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar'

Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165.

Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/JXfVheBAvR — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 28, 2018

Director Karthik Subbaraj also welcomed Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Tamil cinema:

தமிழ் சினிமா தங்களை அன்புடன் வரவேற்கிறது 🙏😊. Welcome to Tamil cinema sir... We too are delighted to work with you.. 👍 #Thalaivar165 https://t.co/lVipVCAswD — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 28, 2018

This is the first time that the actor will be seen sharing screen space with the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and will reportedly essay the role of his arch rival in the film.

Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh in pivotal roles.

The shooting for Thalaiva 165 began in June in Dehradun, and is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

