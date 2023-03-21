India’s most sought after actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is truly an inspiration in many ways. From humble beginnings to achieving global fame, he is proof that with hard work, dedication and a can-do attitude, you can make your dreams come true. His journey from being a watchman to a global superstar has certainly been a motivation for the youth to forge ahead towards their goals and dreams.

Recently during his interview, while talking about the importance of hardwork in his success as an actor, he says “I have had my own struggles with gas connection and passports. I used to not get that easily. Since I didn’t have documents, I still kept on going and eventually got them. All this while I have realized that I had to make an effort for everything. Nothing happened for me on the basis of luck. It was all hard work. The amount of hard work I have put in, if anybody who does this much will reach higher places than I have reached so far.

While talking about his favorite dialogue, he says “Several songs from Manto From the film Maajhi, ‘Bhagwan Ke Bharose Mat Betho.. Kya pata Bhagwan bhi hamare bharose baitha ho’ because if god is with those who work hard not with the ones who are doing nothing’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.

