Nawazuddin Siddiqui justifies Bal Thackeray's anger towards government: There were innocents who suffered

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biopic Thackeray has the National Award-winning actor essay the role of the Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. In a recent interview to Indo Asian News Service, the actor mentions that the political leader's anger and arrogance towards the then-government was justified as Maharashtra was facing economic issues at the point. Owing to the shutting down of mills in the state, the youth suddenly found themselves completely unemployed, notes Siddiqui.

"They were innocents who suffered... Creating jobs was the responsibility of the government and that did not happen. It was the same time when other communities started flourishing... So, Thackeray took the initiative to give these 'Marathi manoos' a direction to live dignified lives. That is how he gained the support and respect of the people," states Siddiqui.

Thackeray has been helmed by Abhijit Panse and written by Sanjay Raut, who also features in the biopic alongside Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra.

The actor also states that he never brought his own thought process or ideology in the forefront while he was performing the role of Bal Thackeray. He even confesses he does not possess any stringent ideology or else it would have been impossible for him to perform in Manto, Thackeray and Sacred Games at the same point of time.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 11:26:24 IST