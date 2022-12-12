Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly the most versatile actor in the industry. The actor is back to back creating headlines for every drop of it’s beat, especially for his upcoming film Haddi. Just like the rest of the world, Nawazuddin being a movie buff too is enjoying Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara. Recently, the actor hosted a warm meet-up with Kantara lead Rishab Shetty and it’s the team at his house.

Taking to social media, he shared a few pictures from his house where he was hosting the whole team of Kantara. In the caption, he wrote “ It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you @rishabshettyofficial & @pramodshettyk & team #kantara at my house. Surprisingly @rishabshettyofficial and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly #cinema #art #theatre #craft #BVKaranthJi #GirishKarnaJi #kamalhaasan @ikamalhaasan Ji.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Currently, Nawazuddin is making back-to-back headlines for his looks in Haddi. Everybody is talking about how fresh and promising his role is and are looking forward to seeing him play a transgender women. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Haddi, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.

