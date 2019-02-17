You are here:

Navjot Singh Sidhu claims his comment on Pulwama terror attack 'distorted' following backlash

FP Staff

Feb 17, 2019 11:03:42 IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu has issued a clarification following the backlash on his comment on the Pulwama terror attacks, on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Congress leader had condemned the attacks and said: "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"

He now claims that his statement was distorted.

"I was only saying that we need to find a permanent solution to the problem of terrorism. Why should soldiers be made to suffer each time? Such attacks have been happening for the last 70 years," an NDTV report quotes him as saying.

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Kapil Sharma. Facebook

He added that terrorism has no religion or nationality and the "best antidote to venom is venom". He also questioned the security arrangements made for the CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that while streets are blocked for politicians when they step out, the safety of soldiers does not seem to be a priority. Sidhu's comments were not received well by the Twitterati, who called for a boycott of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sony TV unless Sidhu was sacked from the television programme.

Meanwhile, a report by Indian Express, said that he had been asked to step down, and would be replaced by Archana Puran Singh.

Political leaders went one step further and demanded that the cricketer-turned-politician be sacked from the Punjab cabinet as well. #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet became the top trend on Twitter shortly.

 

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 11:09:22 IST

