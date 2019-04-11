You are here:

National Siblings Day: Sara Ali Khan, Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra share throwback photos to mark occasion

As the world celebrated National Siblings Day on 10 April, celebrities also took to social media to share throwback pictures with their siblings. Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Chris Evans and Ellen DeGeneres were among the many stars who took to social media to show their love for their brothers and sisters.

Sara Ali Khan, who was on a holiday in New York recently, posted two pictures of herself with brother Ibrahim — a throwback from their childhood and the other, a more recent one.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with brother Sidharth Chopra and wished him the best of luck as he is all set to marry Ishita Kumar soon.

Jonas Brothers shared a throwback photo of all the four siblings (including Frankie, in addition to the band's Joe, Nick and Kevin).

Chris Evans not only shared a childhood picture with his siblings but also wrote a heartwarming caption to go with it.

Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my first best friends pic.twitter.com/aeH89614Ya — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 10, 2019

Michelle Obama also took to Twitter to thank her brother, writing he is one of her best friends.

For as long as I can remember, my big brother Craig has always had my back. He's still one of my best friends today. Thanks for always coming out swinging for me, @CraigMalRob! #NationalSiblingsDay pic.twitter.com/qJwM7stz07 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 10, 2019

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with sister Shamita and wrote: “Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond."

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 13:31:00 IST

