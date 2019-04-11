You are here:

National Siblings Day: Sara Ali Khan, Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra share throwback photos to mark occasion

FP Staff

Apr 11, 2019 13:31:00 IST

As the world celebrated National Siblings Day on 10 April, celebrities also took to social media to share throwback pictures with their siblings. Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Chris Evans and Ellen DeGeneres were among the many stars who took to social media to show their love for their brothers and sisters.

Sara Ali Khan, who was on a holiday in New York recently, posted two pictures of herself with brother Ibrahim — a throwback from their childhood and the other, a more recent one.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with brother Sidharth Chopra and wished him the best of luck as he is all set to marry Ishita Kumar soon.

Jonas Brothers shared a throwback photo of all the four siblings (including Frankie, in addition to the band's Joe, Nick and Kevin).


View this post on Instagram

Heard it was #NationalSiblingsDay. Had to do a little throwback 😎

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

Chris Evans not only shared a childhood picture with his siblings but also wrote a heartwarming caption to go with it.

Michelle Obama also took to Twitter to thank her brother, writing he is one of her best friends.

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with sister Shamita and wrote: “Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond."

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 13:31:00 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chris Evans , Ellen DeGeneres , Ibrahim Khan , National Sibling , Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Sara Ali Khan , Shamita Shetty , Shareworthy , Shilpa Shetty , The Jonas Brothers , World Siblings Day

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Watch: Fans break into an impromptu rendition of 'Desi Girl' for Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' concert

Watch: Fans break into an impromptu rendition of 'Desi Girl' for Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' concert

Saif Ali Khan calls Alaia Furniturewala 'perfect for the part' of his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan calls Alaia Furniturewala 'perfect for the part' of his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman

Love Aaj Kal 2: Complaint filed against Sara Ali Khan for riding pillion without helmet during film's shoot

Love Aaj Kal 2: Complaint filed against Sara Ali Khan for riding pillion without helmet during film's shoot