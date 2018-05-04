National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi Kapoor pays Sridevi emotional tribute by wearing late actress' saree

Sridevi was awarded her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie Mom. The honour was bestowed upon the her posthumously, and Sridevi's family was present at the award ceremony to receive the honour on the actress' behalf.

Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. Apart from the ceremony itself, another thing that grabbed many people's attention was the saree worn by Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi .

Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing one of her mother's own saree at the ceremony. Talking about it, fashion designer and close friend of Sridevi, Manish Malhotra, took to Instagram and wrote about Janhvi wearing her mom's saree.

He wrote, "The very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to Receive Sridevi Ma'am's Much Deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom' ... An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life's ... #jhanvikapoor in her Mom s personel Saree for this emotional and precious moment .., #kushikapoor #boneykapoor #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld (sic)."

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 11:29 AM