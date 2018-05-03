Sridevi wins first National Award for MOM; Boney Kapoor says it's unfortunate that the honour is posthumous

Mumbai: Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor says the late actress gave her best to all the films that she did in her career and it is unfortunate that she is getting her first National Film Award after her death.

Boney on Thursday was with his two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi to receive the Best Actress posthumous honour the 65th National Film Awards ceremony. Jahnvi wore her mother's sari for the occasion, revealed designer and close family friend Manish Malhotra.

When a Doordarshan anchor asked Boney to share his sentiments on Sridevi's second National Film Award, he corrected her and said: "First let me correct you. This is her first National Film Award. It is a very proud moment for all us.

"At the same time, a sad moment. We wish she was here with us. She truly deserves it and she has been around for almost 50 years and done almost 300 films.

"She has always given her best to all her films. Finally, unfortunately after she has left, that she has been awarded with this honour."

Sridevi's powerful role as vengeful mother in the Hindi film Mom fetched her the honour.

In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi, whose sudden death in February this year shocked everyone, played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali.

Boney expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the jury, which was led by Sridevi's "Mr. India" director Shekhar Kapur.

"It is a very proud moment for all of us but sadly she is not around for this proud moment," he added.

Asked what advice he would like to give to all the young fans who want to be like Sridevi, Boney got his daughters — who looked simple and elegant in ethnic wear — forward, and said: "Like my daughters, there are many more young ladies who aspire to be like my late wife Sridevi.

"I would only ask them to be as dedicated as focused as sincere, as hardworking as her."

Boney also said Sridevi will be alive forever through her work.

"The world is watching all what she did, all what she achieved... Thanks to television and the digital era, she will continue entertaining people forever... As long as entertainment industry exists, as long as media exists, she will continue to entertain everybody."

