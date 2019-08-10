National Awards 2019: Paani wins Best Film on Environment Conservation; producer Priyanka Chopra thanks jury

The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, 9 August, and Priyanka Chopra is filled with praises for the team of her Marathi production Paani which won the Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation award.

Dedicating a post to the team and not forgetting the mention of her mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka wrote, "I'm so proud to have produced a special film like Paani. Congratulations to the entire team at Purple Pebble Pictures Madhu Chopra Siddharth Chopra for our second National Award."

She also congratulated the film's director Adinath Kothare for his efforts to bring out this "challenging" and "relevant" film.

So proud of you @adinathkothare ! Not bad for a directorial debut! Lol! Can't wait to c everything u unleash onto the world of entertainment, .. Always knew this one was special! Here's to team #Paani https://t.co/omdIVi9L82 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 9, 2019

A big congratulations to all the winners of the 66th #NationalFilmAwards. It’s so great to see new talent and compelling stories receive such recognition. Exciting times for the film industry across India and I am so proud to be a part of it. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 9, 2019

The post continued to read words of thanks for the jury who selected the film for the award, "My sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising our hard work and awarding Paani with the 'Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation'." While the award did honoured the people associated behind the idea and execution in the film, Priyanka shared that the film was their attempt to use media to the utmost and bring focus on the "seriousness of the water crisis". Priyanka and the team also received a congratulatory note from the actor's husband and singer Nick Jonas.

The National Awards are the most prominent film award ceremony in the country. Established in 1954, it has administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama by the Indian government's Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 12:15:00 IST