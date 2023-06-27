Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis acted together in the film Black Swan, this was a film that saw Portman in a very deep and complex character and in one scene, she imagines herself in an intimate encounter with her co-star Mila Kunis. Talking about it, according to MTV News, Portman had said, “I didn’t really think through the fact that I was going to have to have sex with her in the movie. It was pretty awkward. I almost feel like it would be easier to do it with someone you didn’t know. But, having said that, it was great to have a friend there with who, we could laugh and make jokes and get over it together.”

Kunis added, “We knew it was going to attract attention. We were just hoping that people would walk away after seeing the movie, not just isolate in their memory that scene when we have sex.”

When Natalie Portman was fired from starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes is considered one of Hollywood’s best romantic films. While Claire Danes impressed the audience with her portrayal, she wasn’t the first choice to play Juliet.

Yes, it was Natalie Portman, who was earlier cast in the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic. At that time the Black Swan actress had just made her debut with Leon: The Professional followed by lead roles in Developing and Heat.

When the production of Romeo + Juliet, commenced, Natalie was 13 years old and in the original tale too the age of Juliet is 13. So, we can say that Baz was staying true to the story. However, Leonardo was 21 at that time and showing a dramatic romance between the star-crossed lovers with such a great age gap garnered a lot of controversy.

