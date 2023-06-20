Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah are one of the most loved couples in B-Town. Known for their candid and outspoken behaviour, the duo tied the knot in 1982.

The Taj actor recently shared some interesting things about his long-standing marriage and revealed that it was love at first sight for him. “I just took to her the moment I saw her. I had already done my first film while I was still in the film institute. We were introduced because she was acting in a play which Satyadev Dubey was directing. I just felt I’d like to know this person,” Naseeruddin told Humans of Bombay.

The actor revealed that Ratna’s parents were against their marriage as he was previously married and self-admittedly a ‘drug addict.’

“Her parents were against it because I was married before and I was a drug addict. I was an ill-tempered man and all that sort of thing. But, she didn’t pay heed to any of that. In between, she went to drama school for three years. But we were practically living together. So when she moved in with me, it was like the most normal thing in the world,” added the actor.

Revealing what made his marriage with Ratna a super-solid one, he said, “Absolutely, it should not. That’s the mistake people make – when they get married, they begin to take each other for granted. I believe a great marriage is one where neither one’s role is defined. It’s the same with friendship. One should have no expectations from the person you consider your friend. So whatever he does is fine with you. So we have had this kind of relationship where I have not been the master of the house and she has not been the housekeeper.”

