Naseeruddin Shah: 'Akbar never attempted to start a new religion, have checked this with authoritative historians'
In an interaction recently, the veteran actor, who plays Mughal emperor Akbar in Zee5's TAJ: Divided By Blood, spoke about what drew him to the character of Akbar, and spilled a lot more details about his history.
Naseeruddin Shah, who plays Mughal emperor Akbar in Zee5’s TAJ: Divided By Blood, spoke about what drew him to the character of Akbar, and spilled a lot more details about his history in an interaction recently. When asked about the emperor and how he was and how he would have looked, the actor said, “The picture drawn of Akbar was always that of a benevolent, kind-hearted, broad-minded, progressive ruler… Akbar was not only a soft hearted, vulnerable man, he was also very passionate, sexually driven, ferocious, merciless warrior. And must have been a great lover.”
He added, “I mean, he had hundreds of concubines and to keep each of them happy must have been some job! I don’t know if all of them were happy though. But I played him, to find the human being within this grandeur.”
Talking about the one misinformation about Akbar, Shah clarified, “The one fly in the ointment being his desire to start a new religion. We read about this in history books, which is absolute nonsense. I have checked this with authoritative historians and Akbar never did attempt to start a new religion. This is a fact which was in our history books called the Din-e Elahi. But Akbar never used the word Din-e Elahi, ever.”
He continued, “He called it Wahdat-e Elahi, which means oneness of the creator. That no matter who you worship, in what form you worship him, you’re worshipping the creator. You may worship a stone, you may worship a crucifix, you may bow your head to the Kaaba, you may worship the rising sun and do what you like, but you are worshipping one and the same thing. That was his belief. This is what I found out.”
The show also stars Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shubham Kumar, and Taaha Shah.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal's short film The Broken Table is an unusual story of love and acceptance
Produced and directed by Chintan Sarda, the short film traverses a simple plot that navigates through a difficult question and a profound theme.
Filmmaker Chintan Sarda on his film The Broken Table: 'explores the issue of mental health'
The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal. Talking about the film, the director said, "There are so many mis-adjustments and conditioning issues that everyone deals with."
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos compares Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Baz Luhrmann: 'It Was Honour To Work With SLB'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is an eight-part television series, which promises to reveal the secret cultural reality of Heeramandi.