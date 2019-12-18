You are here:

Narcos: Mexico season 2 to debut on Netflix on 13 February; Scoot McNairy joins second instalment of popular show

Los Angeles: The second season of Netflix's hit series Narcos: Mexico will premiere on the streamer's platform on 13 February.

The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the show which also shared the first look of its key characters from the second season.

"Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix" read the tweet, alongside a video that offered a glimpse of actor Diego Luna, who is reprising his role of drug lord Felix Gallardo.

Check out the announcement

Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019

Joining the Mexican actor in the series is Scoot McNairy, who is rumoured to be playing an unnamed DEA agent.

The season one of Narcos: Mexico, that started streaming from 16 November, 2018, charted the rise of Mexico's Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge.

It also featured Hollywood star Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who was instrumental in shedding a light on the drug business of the Guadalajara cartel.

McNairy had served as a narrator for the first season but his identity was revealed only towards the end of the last episode.

Production started on season two in Mexico City, Mexico in December 2018, with Eric Newman returning as showrunner and executive producer.

Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz have also executive produced the series.

Narcos: Mexico Netflix's cult hit Narcos series, which focused on the rise and fall of the notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura), as well as the Cali Cartel.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 11:26:42 IST