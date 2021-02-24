Nani's first look as Shyam Singha Roy in Rahul Sankrityan directorial revealed on actor's 37th birthday

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy also stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as female leads.

Telugu star Nani is celebrating his 37th birthday on 24 February. On the special occasion, the makers of Nani's 27th film Shyam Singha Roy released his first look as a birthday gift to fans. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film will see Nani playing a Bengali character.

In the film's first look poster, Nani is seen sporting a moustache and a mystery woman is hugging him as he poses royally. The official handle of Niharika Entertainment shared the poster with fans.

Here is the poster

Shyam Singha Roy stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as female leads. The film was scheduled to release in December 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Set in Kolkata, the film is reportedly based on the concept of reincarnation, writes India Today.

Apart from the lead trio, Shyam Singha Roy also features Murali Sharma, Madonna Sebastian, Abhinav Gomatam and Rahul Ravindran in important roles.

The film's principal photography began in December 2020 and Nani is currently busy with the shooting. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music while Sanu John Varghese is working on the cinematography.

The film is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli via Niharika Entertainment. Earlier, Sithara Entertainment's Naga Vamsi was set to produce Shyam Singha Roy however they backed out due to the film's high-budget.

https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/shyam-singha-roy-first-look-nani-birthday-bengali-hero-7202872/

Shyam Singha Roy is Rahul Sankrityan's second directorial venture after his debut with Taxiwala in 2018 which starred Vijay Deverakonda in lead.