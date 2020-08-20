Nani's Telugu action thriller V heads for direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September

Touted as an action thriller, V is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju

Actor Nani's upcoming Telugu action-thriller V is headed for direct-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday, 20 August.

Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Avasarala.

In a video announcement, the actor talks about the excitement of a first day, first show, and how the audience can have the same exciting theatre feel in the comfort of their homes.

V is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September

Here's the official announcement

In a statement, Nani spoke about the upcoming thriller, "I personally enjoy watching gripping action-thrillers and V is one such title that delivers thrills, drama and fast-paced action. The cat-and-mouse game between Sudheer Babu’s and my character is what drew me the most to this project.

Producer Dil Raju on the digital release of V said, "Prime Video has been great partner in taking our content to consumers not just in India, but outside the country as well. They have helped break the barrier of language and geography, where the quality of the content and the storytelling have become key criteria to watch and enjoy the content. We are thrilled to take our association a step further with the global premiere of V."

V was slated to release to in March but was delayed in the wake of coronavirus shutdown.

The official synopsis of the film reads as, "V follows the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. Things change when a killer challenges him with a puzzle to solve. Will he take up the challenge or give in to the killer, forms the rest of the plot."