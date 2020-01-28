V: First looks of Nani, Sudheer Babu from Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s action thriller released

The first look of Nani from Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s multi-starrer V has been released. According to Times of India, the actor will be playing an antagonist in the upcoming thriller. The still shows Nani in a close-up shot, sporting a rugged, bearded look with a sinister expression on his face. He is holding a bloodied scissors in his left hand and is staring right into the camera.

V also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

Check out the first look here

The makers also shared the first look of Sudheer from the film. The actor will reportedly portray the role of an IPS officer. Sudheer's first look features him holding a gun, in an absolute serious mood.

In September 2019, Nani told Firstpost about his process of choosing scripts in a candid conversation, “The trick is not to overthink whether a film will work or not. Success or failure is not in our hands. As actors, all we can do is trust our instincts and just go ahead with it. That’s what has helped me to do films back to back, and at the same time, choose films which people would like to watch,” he explains how he was able to shoot at least three films a year. “I don’t get exhausted while shooting for a film. That’s my vacation time. The most tiresome part is having to promote the film.”

Popular composer Amit Trivedi is scoring the music of the film. V is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and is slated to release on 25 March.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 12:30:04 IST