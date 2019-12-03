Nani to collaborate with director Shiva Nirvana for Tuck Jagdish after their 2017 film Ninnu Kori

Nani will soon be seen in another film helmed by Shiva Nirvana, titled Tuck Jagdish. The duo had previously collaborated for Ninnu Kori in 2017, also starring Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty.

The actor announced the film, dubbed as Nani 26 by fans previously, on social media alongside a poster. The image features a man photographed midway tucking his shirt in. In the background features a countryside setting.

Here is the announcement

Tuck Jagdish will also star Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh alongside Nani. According to The Hindu, this project marks Ritu's return to Telugu cinema. She played a supporting role in Nani's 2013 film Yevade Subramanyam, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi have produced the film via Shine Screens. SS Thaman will compose the music while Prasad Murella has been roped in as the cinematographer. Sahi Suresh is the art director, and Neeraja Kona will serve as the costume designer.

Shiva debuted as a director with Ninnu Kori, and went on to gain acclaim with his sophomore film Majli, lead by Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, Nani's releases from 2019 include Gang Leader, where he played a a writer who has made a career out of churning out revenge novels by plagiarising popular Hollywood films. Karthikeya and Priyanka Arul Mohan were also part of the cast. He went on to portray a middle-aged cricketer in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. The sports drama is being remade in Hindi. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the lead roles.

The News Minute reports Nani is currently filming V, helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, where he will be seen alongside Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and his Ninnu Kori co-actor Nivetha Thomas.

Tuck Jagdish is expected to go on floors in early 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 12:19:59 IST