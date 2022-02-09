Nani on why he choose to do Shyam Singha Roy: 'The script was so mainstream and yet so unique and subtle'

Nani is one of Telugu cinema’s leading lights. His track record since 2008 is impressive, to say the least. With two back-to-back blockbusters, Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy in 2021 Nani is being seen as one of the front-runners at the Telugu boxoffice.

He speaks to Subhash K Jha about his aspirations as an actor.

That is a spectacular performance in Shyam Singha Roy. What made you confident about doing a lavish period drama during these times of the pandemic?

The script obviously. The way the script was written and the way it was narrated to me…I really enjoyed it. I could visualise what a spectacular experience it would be on the big screen, and I am glad it came true. As for the pandemic, I never let it come in the way of my decisions regarding which films to do or not do. I’ve been working non-stop through the pandemic.

You insisted that the film be released on the big screen, and rightly so. Were you disappointed when it quickly went to the OTT platform?

It did. But then it finished its run in the movie theatres, and then went to Netflix so that everyone who didn’t get to watch it …who couldn’t see it in theatres saw it on Netflix. I am happy to have success in both the theatres and on Netflix I couldn’t have asked for more.

At this juncture of your career, what is it that you are looking for in your scripts? Why did you gravitate towards Shyam Singha Roy?

Just the excitement of being in something that I haven’t done before. The script of Shyam Singha Roy was so mainstream and yet so unique and so subtle.

What am I looking for? I want to tell great stories, explore new content and I am curious to know how the audience responds to my films and performances.

I believe the film went through some really tough times during the pandemic shooting. How did you manage to shoot such a difficult film during such a prolonged crisis?

Ya, it was a very big challenge for the entire team. There was medical assistance on the sets all the time checking junior artists, every lightman, every part of the team. It was a big challenge for all of us to wear masks constantly and to work under such tough conditions. But then, when you are working hard to create something as special as Shyam Singha Roy you tend to forget all the challenges. A lot of film crews faced the same challenges during the pandemic. Life has to go on. There is no other option. We can’t really stop working and sit at home, can we?

No, we can’t. You have been at the top of the game for 14 years. How do you look back at your journey as an actor so far? Which are your favourite roles and films?

I am filled with happiness, gratitude. I never thought I’d come this far. There are quite a lot of memorable roles. But if I have to pick a few…obviously the first film Ashta Chamma. My journey started from there. Then there is Pilla Zamindar, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu, Rajamouli’s Eega was very special, Yevadi Subramaniam… all these are very special to me.

Any plans of doing a Hindi film? Or are you happy where you are?

I am very very happy where I am. I will keep searching for great content in other languages. Not that I’ve anything against doing a Hindi film—if something interesting comes along, why not—but I am very happy doing Telugu and Tamil films

One of your finest films Jersey is being remade in Hindi. What do you feel about Shahid Kapoor doing a part that you have excelled in? Why not you in the remake?

Why not me? Because that was never the intention. The whole idea of a Hindi remake started with Shahid loving the original and the original director directing. It all happened at the time when we were getting all the love for Jersey from all corners. I am very very excited to see how Shahid has done the part. The Jersey role is very close to my heart. And Shahid is a great actor. I am sure they’ve done a super job. I am really looking forward to the remake.

If Shyam Singha Roy were to be remade in Hindi whom would you like to see in the title role?

There are quite a few options. I think Hrithik would be great, Ranbir would be great, Shahid too.

Your forthcoming films?

My next release is Ante Sundaraniki . It is a laugh riot. And it will release this summer. I start shooting my next film entitled Dasara in a month’s time.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.