Nandita Das clarifies Manto Friday morning shows getting cancelled was a technical glitch

FP Staff

Sep,22 2018 16:47:53 IST

Nandita Das' directorial on the Urdu poet Saadat Hasan Manto faced an unforeseen issue when, on the day of its release, morning shows of Manto got cancelled throughout multiplexes in India. The reasons cited for the cancellation were that 'higher authorities' had demanded it while some claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification had raised issues with certain dialogues.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, from left, director Nandita Das, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Manto' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 14, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Das had tweeted out her disappointment about it saying that six years of hard work had gone behind creating the narrative. I After the shows resumed screening, Mumbai Mirror contacted Das, who said, "Yes, it was a technical glitch so I don’t want to overdo the other rumours. It’s another matter why there should have been a technical glitch? A company that does so many films every Friday.”

NOX, one of India's leading multiplex chains, said that the shows were called off “due to lack of content KDM”, while PVR cited a "technical glitch", as per the same report. The 'technical glitch' which was cited could have been detected earlier, keeping the fact in mind that the film was given to theatres much in advance. “Yes, considering we had given them the film a while ago, all this should have been checked. I guess truth will always find hurdles. But it will triumph in the end,” said Das.

Talking about the limited screenings that Manto has got, Das said the performance of the film would dictate whether it will get further screens, as told to her by the co-producer Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 16:47 PM

