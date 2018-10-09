Namaste England trailer 2 shows Arjun Kapoor trying his level best to make Parineeti Chopra jealous

Namaste England's second trailer shifts slightly away from the first passionate narrative, to delve into funnier waters. The first half depicts Param (Arjun Kapoor) as he sacrifices loads to get to his lady love Jasmeet (played by Parineeti Chopra). As he crosses borders illegally to enter London, Jasmeet's coveted city, Param meets his wife only to receive a rebuff from her. She states that her struggle to leave the heartlands of India to make something of herself in London will not go to waste.

Param, equally headstrong, decides to stay on and convince her to return with him. But his strategy is slightly different. Instead of coaxing her, he decides to use the second most potent quiver in a lover's set of arrows — jealousy.

While Kapoor's Param shamelessly flirts with another woman, Chopra can be seen seething in anger. In a comical juncture of the trailer, Jasmeet even recommends Param wear a silver suit for his second marriage with the other woman, in a vain attempt to jeopardise it.

Arjun and Parineeti have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry. They will be seen collaborating for the second time after the Arjun's debut film Ishaqzaade.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial, Namaste England, is scheduled to hit the theatres on 19 October. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 12:41 PM