Namaste England makers to host special screening for team behind Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's debut Ishaqzaade

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who made their entry into Bollywood together with Habib Faizal's Ishaqzaade, will be reuniting in the upcoming Namaste England.

So, the makers of Namaste England will host a special screening of their film for the team behind Ishaqzaade, reports The Times of India.

Namaste England is the breezy follow-up to the 2007 hit Namastey London, with Arjun and Parineeti taking the place of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The trailer shows Parineeti's Jasmeet fleeing to London to escape the stifling patriarchal bastion of Punjab. Arjun Kapoor, playing the devoted duty-bound husband, follows her to London to bring her back. But she has other plans.

In an interview with IANS, Arjun had said, "As an actor, Parineeti brings the best out of me because I feel that if you are honest with your co-actor, then automatically, you deliver good results. There is not a feeling of fear in me while working with Parineeti as I can tell her to improvise on a certain scene or ask her to do some more retakes together. There is no sense of insecurity among us in terms of outdoing each other. So, you look forward to work with such actors because eventually it helps both the actors to perform a good scene. That is the reason I enjoy working with her."

The release of Vipul Shah's Namaste England, which marks the second time that they have been paired, will clash with Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, on 18 October.

Arjun and Parineeti will also be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

(With inputs from the Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 15:15 PM