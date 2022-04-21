Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's upcoming film Jhund, headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is set to have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 6.

Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement. The movie was released theatrically in March but couldn't translate its glowing reviews to box office glory.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India described Jhund as an inspiring film that sends a "powerful message to our youth".

"The stories right from the heartlands resonate with audiences and I am happy to bring it exclusively to our ZEE5 audiences. As a customer-first brand, we will continue to invest in understanding our viewers and their interest areas to build a slate of real, authentic and relatable content.

"The roster for the next few months is strong and we are hopeful, Jhund will drive in much love and appreciation from the audiences," Kalra said in a statement on Thursday.

Jhund, which marked the Hindi debut of Manjule after acclaimed Marathi films like Sairat and Fandry, was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Kumar said the story of Jhund transcended boundaries.

"It's such a great feeling to take Jhund a notch higher as a wider set of audience will witness this Nagraj Manjule's gem not just in India but worldwide through this release," the producer said.

The film also starred Sairat stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and a host of first-time actors.

"After receiving much love from the audiences, I am glad that now people will get to watch it over and over again with its digital release on Zee5," Manjule added.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Manjule.

Jhund also featured Sayli Patil, Vicky Kadian, Kishor Kadam, and Bharat Ganesh Pure.

