Nagraj Manjule, director of critically-acclaimed Sairat, to host Kaun Banega Crorepati's Marathi version

Nagraj Manjule, the National Award-winning director of the critically-acclaimed film Sairat, is gearing up to host Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Veteran actor Sachin Khedekar hosted the first two seasons of the show, while the third season was hosted by Swapnil Joshi.

Talking about zeroing in on Manjule for this season, Ajay Bhalwankar, Business Head, Sony Marathi, said that the director has been able to connect with the masses, because of his relatable heroes and films. "The special thing about this show is that it connects well with the common men and they participate in the show with a hope to realise their dreams. While Manjule is known for giving a break to new faces through his films and has always found a ‘hero' out of the common man. That is the connect he has with people," Bhalwankar said in a statement. The reality game show will air on Sony Marathi soon.

Nagraj Manjule recently wrapped up his Hindi directorial debut Jhund with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. With his efforts, Barse has managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into football players and eventually building a whole team.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 17:22:23 IST