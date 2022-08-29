Nagarjuna turns 63: Here's looking at the actor's best films

Nagarjuna is often referred to as 'King Nagarjuna' of Tollywood. He started his career as a child actor, and his formal entry into the film industry was in 1986.

Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, also known as Nagarjuna, is celebrating his birthday today, 29 August. He is an actor, film producer, entrepreneur, and television presenter. Born to actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna is often referred to as ‘King Nagarjuna’ of Tollywood. He started his acting career as a child actor, and his formal entry into the film industry was in 1986 with the film Vikram. Even though Nagarjuna had an easy entry into the film industry, owing to his father’s success, the actor defined the way for his success on his own. His movies are a mix of commercial and technically well-crafted films that continue to stand out amid the numerous films that are churned out in the Telugu film industry.

The actor has also appeared in Hindi films and will also be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, here is a look at his top movies:

1. Shiva

Nagarjuna starrer Shiva was released in 1989 and marked the directorial debut of Ram Gopal Varma. The film was a huge commercial success and worked as a stepping stone in establishing the two in the Telugu film industry.

2. Geethanjali

Released in 1989, Geethanjali – a tragic drama – was directed by ace director Mani Ratnam. While Nagarjuna essayed the role of Prakash, Girija Shettar played Geethanjali in the film.

3. Annamayya

Released in 1997, this devotional film was a huge success, owing to Nagarjuna’s acting. The film also started the trend of other filmmakers trying to make moving devotional films, hoping to recreate its success at the box office. The film revolves around the life of famous Indian saint-poet, Annamayya.

4. Shirdi Sai

Released in 2012, the film featured a very different side of Nagarjuna as an actor, as he played the role of Sai Baba, an Indian spiritual master and saint. The film brought widespread recognition to the actor for his very moving performance.

5. Oopiri

Released in 2016, Oopiri is based on the French film The Intouchables. In the film, Nagarjuna plays the role of a quadriplegic billionaire, stuck in his wheelchair. Nagarjuna’s chemistry with Karthi became a talking point of the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram