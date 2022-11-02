Nagarjuna to meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu personally after Myositis diagnosis: Reports

A few days back South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu took her fans by shock after revealing that she has been diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune disease. While the actress updated the world via social media account, the internet was flooded with fans expressing their concerns for her health and wishing for her speedy recovery. Not only had this, but her candidly worded post even got her industry friends worried. From Chiranjeevi, NT Rama Rao Jr to Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi came forward and wished her the best for her health. However, the former in-laws Akkineni family never reacted to the same publicly. But if reports are to be believed then Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni is planning to pay a visit to the former wife of his son Naga Chaitanya.

According to a recent India Herald report, after the diagnosis of his former daughter-in-law, the Brahmastra star wants to meet Samantha in person. The report claimed that regardless of their family ties, Nagarjuna has been open about his close-knit bond with the Yashoda star. Keeping their bond in mind, it is believed that Nagarjuna could fix a meeting with his former daughter-in-law.

While we can’t confirm the authenticity of the report, it also added that so far it is unclear if Samantha’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya would accompany his father at the time of his visit to the actress. Meanwhile, after a prolonged break, Samantha on Friday returned to Instagram and revealed that she has been taking treatment for myositis.

While sharing a picture from her treatment, Samantha penned down a lengthy note. Along with thanking her fans for their response to the Yashoda trailer, Samantha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for her sci-fi thriller Yashoda. The actress also has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi, and Philip John’s Arrangements of Love among others.

