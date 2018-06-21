Nagarjuna on Munna Bhai-esque project with Nani: It's very much in the Rajkumar Hirani territory

Mumbai: After Ram Gopal Varma's Officer, actor Nagarjuna is already on to his next project, a big lighthearted comedy with which the veteran star says he enters the Munna Bhai territory.

"This new film that I am doing with Nani is very much in the Rajkumar Hirani territory. I play a gangster and Nani plays my doctor. It is a very warm-hearted funny script. And I've a feeling director like Sriram Adittya will make something special out of it," says Nagarjuna, who has no problem doing two-hero films with younger actors. "I've never in my career felt threatened by the presence of any other actor. Earlier, I was mostly doing solo hero films in Telugu because that was what was offered to me. Recently these two-hero projects have come which I enjoy doing. I enjoyed working with Karthi in Oopiri. I am sure working with Nani will be a lot of fun," says Nagarjuna who looks forward to working with his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil.

There has been an announcement that Nagarjuna would be working with Priyadarshan in a biopic Makkar the Lion Of The Arabian Sea, based on the exploits of the 16th century naval explorer Kunjali Marakkar-IV. However, Nagarjuna dismisses these reports as premature. "I was approached but I need to hear the script before I say 'yes'. I will be hearing it in June end. At the moment, I am only doing the film with Nani."

Nagarjuna feels no pressure at this stage to work non-stop. "I've to be happy with the work I am doing. And to be happy the role has to be challenging. And for the role to be challenging it has to be something I haven't done before."

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 09:40 AM