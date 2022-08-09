Team 'The Ghost' announces the wrap of the film with a video on Instagram.

The Ghost, starring Sonal Chauhan and Nagarjuna, has finished filming. The actress gave an update about the completion of the movie on social media. The entire team announced the film's wrap-in style in a video that the creators published.

Nagarjuna is seen firing a gun in the clip. The highly anticipated film will arrive in theatres on October 5. Praveen Sattaru’s directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan in the lead role.

‘The Ghost’ is said to be mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. The makes also released a poster in which Nagarjuna can be seen leaning on a massive Jeep, whereas Sonal Chauhan sits on the vehicle with an intense yet utmost grace.

Both the Interpol officers look ultra-stylish and they seem to be gearing up for a big action as they carry machine guns. A month ago, a less-than-a-minute long teaser of Nagarjuna’s The Ghost was unveiled. In the teaser, Nagarjuna was seen wielding two katana swords and slicing through an oncoming gang of men, also wielding katanas, as a big red moon hovers over the scene.

The director of photography is Mukesh G, and the art director is Brahma Kadali. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreograph the action scenes. Produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar, this action thriller is very intense.

Nagarjuna will appear in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" in addition to "The Ghost," which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the key roles. On September 9, the mythical sci-fi drama is expected to open in theatres. Apart from ‘The Ghost’, Sonal Chauhan will also be seen in magnum opus Adipurush.

