South actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, once considered one of the most-adored couples in the Telugu film industry, grabbed attention after their divorce in 2021. Now, close to 2 years after the ordeal, fans haven’t stopped talking about how the divorced couple react to things associated with each other. In the latest, several media reports claimed that the Manam star walked out of a theatre where the trailer of his ex-wife’s upcoming romantic film Kushi was being played. Now, Naga Chaitanya has cleared the air surrounding the rumours as per a Times Now report. “It is utter rubbish. Some Telugu website started this rumour. I have requested them to correct the article,” he was quoted as saying.

As per reports, Samantha’s ex-husband Naga, watched the trailer being played on the screens and allegedly left shortly after that. The incident reportedly unfolded on Friday when Naga attended a special screening of the Telugu-dubbed version of the Kannada film Boys Hostel. The 36-year-old actor ‘walked out’ of the screening in between, allegedly after watching Kushi’s trailer, as claimed by entertainment portal M9.

Based on another report by Siasat.com, quoting the entertainment portal, while the south star enjoyed the first half of the Kannada film, it was during the interval that the upcoming film’s trailer was played. This particular incident, as cited by the website, put Naga Chaitanya in an ‘awkward’ position. Although the operator ‘corrected the error’, ‘the actor walked out of the premiere after the incident’. However, it remains unclear ‘if the mishap had soured his mood or if he had other commitments’.

Firstpost couldn’t confirm the truth behind the reports.

Kushi

With less than a week left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi, the romantic comedy is set to release theatrically on 1 September. The film’s official trailer has generated excitement among fans and the songs have received positive responses.

Naga Chaintanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relationship

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021, and announced the move in a joint statement on their social media handles. While the reason behind the divorce is still unknown, the Laal Singh Chaddha star confirmed that both of them have moved on.

“Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life,” he told TOI in an interview. Praising the actress, Chaitanya added, “She (Samantha) is a lovely person and deserves all happiness.”

Professional commitments

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in a cameo. He also appeared in Venkat Prabhu’s Custody starring Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami, Priyamani and Sharat Kumar among others.

Samantha, on the other hand, has been roped in for the Indian edition of Citadel. The series will be helmed by Raj and DK and star Varun Dhawan in the lead role. She will be next seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy Kushi, releasing September 1.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have shared screen space in movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Oh! Baby and Majili.