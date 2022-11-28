Rumours of South actor Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala have been making rounds for quite some time now. While both the actors have continued to maintain silence over their rumoured link up and budding romance, a picture has now started going viral with many claiming that the two are vacationing together in London. Shared recently by an Instagram page, the photo has gone viral and created quite a buzz among fans.

The photo which was posted reportedly by a fan shows both actors standing together on the street and smiling at the camera. While it seems like Naga and Sobhita were together at the same time and at the place, a huge section of social media users has also claimed that the picture was completely edited.

Take a look at the viral photo:

Thanks to the overlapping images and a stark line between the two that gives it away, fans were too quick to notice the edit. Many reshared the images and pointed out the loopholes in the picture. Some also claimed that the picture was indeed taken at the same place but a fan standing in the middle was cropped out.

It’s not edited. The person who took pic with them was in the middle of them both and intentionally cropped it and tweeted it as a thread. So…. Not actually edited.🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/DS1Zuflts8 — #YASHODA (@sairam_12345) November 24, 2022

“It’s not edited. The person who took the picture with them was in the middle of them both and intentionally cropped it and tweeted it as a thread. So… Not actually edited.. okay?” a person wrote.

Well, the truth is now out but it hasn’t yet given rest to all the link-up rumours between the actors. A few days back, Naga and Sobhita were also noticed liking each other’s posts on Instagram which again was quickly picked up by their devoted fans.

Notably, the rumours have been coming around ever since Naga Chaitanya got separated from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2021. The news left the internet in shock and also broke the hearts of many fans. Fast forward to today, both of them have now moved on in their respective lives and are clearly focused on their careers.

