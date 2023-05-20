Entertainment

Nacho web series review: This fictional account of adult film star Nacho Vidal turns you both on, and off

Martiño Rivas is on a trip, and so are most of the characters of the show. But Nacho trips on its own trippy visuals and tantalizing narrative

Vinamra Mathur May 20, 2023 09:04:13 IST
Naacho

Cast: Martino Rivas, Maria de Nati, Marina Gatell, Penelope Guerrero, Edu Soto

Directors: David Pinillos, Eduardo Casanova, Beatriz Sanchís

Language: Spanish

Don’t think of Desi Boyz or Laga Chunari Mein Daag, where ordinary men and a woman sold their flesh for fortunes. Think of Nacho Vidal, someone I actually had to Google before watching the show. He was one of the most celebrated adult film stars that carved a niche for himself in this profession with utmost inhibition. It’s said Vidal‘s family lost their wealth during the 1970s energy crisis; was this the reason he opted for this life? It’s not something he may have stumbled upon; it’s more circumstances than choice, but devoid of any melodrama or screech.

But Nacho, the show, in its attempt to be bold and funny, trips on its own trippy visuals and tantalizing narrative. The performances are all dialed-up, and the erotica is too violent at times. The makers here try to walk a tightrope of telling a true story and also gratifying the viewers’ carnal appetite. It barely succeeds in both the accounts. But as stated above, the show steers clear from any sort of unnecessary drama that often punctures the rhythm of the narrative.

For those who are only keen to explore Nacho for its violent and erotic content, it’s a trip. For others, it’s all skin no soul. But as Indian hunk John Abraham once famously chose butt over brain because you can’t put the latter on a magazine cover.

