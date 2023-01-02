Nach Punjaabban To Kesariya: Top 5 Bollywood Hit Songs Of 2022
In 2022, Hindi cinema offered us great tracks, from Brahmastra’s Kesariya to RRR’s Naacho Naacho and Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track
Songs make it easier for you to express your emotions. Be it any occasion – whether you are planning to propose to someone special or missing your loved ones, Bollywood has music for every mood. When a song from a film is released, what is the first thing that you do? Play it once and then download it to update your playlist, right? That’s how you make it a hit. In 2022, Hindi cinema offered us great tracks, from Brahmastra’s Kesariya to RRR’s Naacho Naacho and Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track. And each one of these has managed to tug at people’s heartstrings. While most of the Bollywood songs have trended big time on social media this year, only some of them managed to make it to the list of chartbusters.
So, what are you waiting for? Check out the top five Bollywood hit songs of 2022 here:
Kesariya: Brahmāstra Part One – Shiva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BddP6PYo2gs
Kesariya, the song that everyone has been swooning over, is the first song from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmāstra Part One – Shiva. The music video depicts the love story of Alia – who played the role of Isha and Ranbir Kapoor – who featured as Shiva. They are seen romancing on the ghats of Varanasi. The song has been composed by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Title track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1rOfVst-EQ
In the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan sets the dance floor on fire. The song is a mind-blowing addition to any party playlist as Kartik sets some major fluid dance goals in it. The original song was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and it has beem recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with some amazing choreography by Bosco-Caesar.
Nach Punjaabban: JugJugg Jeeyo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6ri-MFdNLY
It’s the wedding anthem of the year 2022. In the music video, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli dance with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Neetu Kapoor. Nach Punjaabban is a peppy song that will make you shake your legs to its beat.
Manike: Thank God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B6T8O15Ohk
The song Manike from Thank God is the latest version of Yohani’s viral track. The new song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani and Surya Ragunaathan. It was released in September. Manike lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag, and Mellow D, and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi under the T-Series banner. It shows the sizzling chemistry of Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra.
Naacho Naacho: RRR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCQvgWKRMLU
One of the most popular songs of 2022, Nacho Nacho from the movie RRR, will make you rush to the dance floor and groove with your buddy. It’s hard but also fun to match the iconic steps of the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan perfectly. The Telugu version of the song has been shortlisted in the Best Music (Original Song) category for Oscars 2023, making Naatu Naatu the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Academy Awards.
Enjoy listening to these amazing songs and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section.
