Nach Baliye: Veteran wrestlers Geeta Phogat, Pawan Kumar reportedly roped in as celebrity couple for Season 9

The forthcoming season of dance reality show Nach Baliye has reportedly roped in veteran Indian wrestlers Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Singh to participate as a celebrity contestant couple. As per DNA, the duo will be shooting for the promo soon.

Geeta and Pawan, the same report states, were approached several times before but they had refused to come aboard.

Geeta and her sister Babita Phogat, both Commonwealth Games medallists, became household names after their life story was brought alive on the silver screen in the Bollywood blockbuster Dangal. Geeta has also participated in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

For the ninth season of Nach Baliye, the theme will reportedly revolve around former partners and how it is often difficult to forget them.

As per a report in Times of India, the makers have got multiple celebrity couples on board, along with a few actors and their exes (owing to the theme this season).

The list of former couples who have been roped in for the show are — Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, added the report. Other celebrity couples that are rumoured to be part of the show include Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Melvin Louis-Sana Khan.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 10:56:25 IST