Nach Baliye season 9: Urvashi Dholakia reveals theme; Salman Khan to produce dance reality show

The makers of Nach Baliye, one of Indian television's most popular dance reality shows, recently released a promo video for its ninth season. The video features noted television actress Urvashi Dholakia dancing with a masked man.

The theme for the season seems to be former-partners and how it is often difficult to forget them. The promo even gives audiences a brief glimpse of Salman Khan's hand with his signature turquoise bracelet.

As per a report in Times of India, the makers have got multiple celebrity couples on board, along with a few actors and their exes (owing to the theme this season). The list of former couples who have been roped in for the show are — Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, added the report. Other celebrity couples that are rumoured to be on the show include Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Melvin Louis-Sana Khan among others.

Check out Nach Baliye's promo video

Confirming her presence of the show, Dholakia says she has taken up Nach Baliye for her love for dancing. She confessed to being enthusiastic about working with Salman but kept mum on her supposed pairing with former partner Anuj.

Nach Baliye season 9 will be backed by Salman Khan Films.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 09:48:18 IST