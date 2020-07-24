Naagin 5: Hina Khan's first look from Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show unveiled

Hina Khan will reportedly play the titular shape-shifting snake in the upcoming season of Naagin

The first look of actor Hina Khan from Naagin 5 has been revealed. The poster of the fifth instalment of Naagin was shared on social media and the image has already gone viral. In the picture, a snake is seen wrapped around Hina's face, neck and shoulder with only her eyes visible wide open.

Check out the first look poster here

A report by India Today mentioned a source close to the show saying that Hina will be doing a cameo in the show and Surbhi Chandna will be essaying the lead role.

The report added that Hina will be playing a shape-shifting snake in the upcoming season of the supernatural show.

The report further stated that in the show, Hina will be seen opposite actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who essays the role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, following Ekta Kapoor's announcement in May that the fourth season of the supernatural drama is all set to soon go-off air, fans were dejected. However, the alleged first-look poster should do its bit in making fans happy. No official announcement has been made by the actors or the production house regarding the release date of the show.

The report added that the shoot for the final episodes of Naagin 4 is still underway amidst the lockdown. Despite being stalled due to the pandemic, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Vijayendra Kumeria have resumed shooting two weeks back while maintaining social distancing and practicing safety measures on the set.