Naagin: Ekta Kapoor announces fourth season of supernatural series; cast to be revealed in September

Ekta Kapoor's long-running supernatural show Naagin will return to television for its fourth instalment, the Balaji Telefilms' head announced on Instagram on the occasion of Naga Panchami. Ekta added that the cast will be revealed only in September.

Ekta also shared a promotional video along with the announcement. The video shows idols of Shesha, Sumitra, and Taamsi conjuring up a light from which a new naagin emerges.

As per Pinkvilla, Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna is expected to take on the lead role for season 4, but no confirmation has been provided yet. Hina Khan currently plays the role of the villainous Komolika in Ekta's rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, and Karan Singh Grover.

After its successful run, the third season of Naagin concluded on 29 May.

The first season kickstared in June 2016, and featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, and Sudha Chandran in leading roles. The show went on to pick up numerous awards, and also emerged as one of the highest-rated Hindi television shows of all time. The success of the first season spawned two more instalments, which saw various additions to the cast, including Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas, and Rakshanda Khan. After two seasons, Mouni only guest-starred in a few episodes of the third season.

Ekta had earlier compared Naagin with HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. The television mogul stated that there are several common factors between international shows and Naagin, such as use of mythological creatures — dragons in Game of Thrones and icchadhari naagin (shape-shifting cobras) in Naagin — as well as resurrection.

Commenting on how watching Naagin is looked down upon, Ekta dubbed it as "anti-populist".

"What are the big shows that are working internationally, currently? People are watching dragons. It is uber cool for them to watch dragons, but when India watches naagins, it is not cool. Isn’t this anti-populist? Why do we look down on the masses and their choices?," Ekta was quoted as saying to Times of India.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 10:41:28 IST