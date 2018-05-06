Naa Peru Surya album review: Vishal and Shekhar's soundtrack for Allu Arjun's latest is a hit

Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India released on 4 May 2018, and as per trade experts, its box office gross amounted to a neat Rs 40 crore on the opening day itself. This marks a new high for the actor; at the same time, the film is also expected to be on track to enter the 100-crore club within its first weekend at the theatres. While the film itself has garnered mixed reviews (you can read what Firstpost's critic had to say about Naa Peru Surya here), its soundtrack is another matter.

With a mix of foot-tapping and breezy numbers, courtesy Vishal and Shekhar, the Naa Peru Surya OST offers diverse genres to tune in to. How do the individual tracks fare? Let's take a look (or listen):

'Sainika' — which the album kicks off with, is Vishal's anthem for Naa Peru Surya. A composition with distinctly patriotic overtones (you'll be reminded of Sukhwinder Singh singing 'Chak De India'), 'Sainika' is an ode to the Army man Allu Arjun portrays in the film. The lyrics are motivational and the chorus perfectly captures the film's essence. It also somehow brings alive the daredvilry of Arjun's character in the film. Definitely a catchy tune.

'Lover Also Fighter Also' — Shekhar Ravijiani goes goofy with this number. With Allu Arjun's persona in the film having a romantic side as well (in addition to his angry, military one), this song is ideal to project that dichotomy. Shekhar's vocals are a great fit for the genre of music; add that to the peppy beats, and we can almost visualise Allu Arun grooving to this one with Anu Emmanuel.

'Beautiful Love' — a sweet romantic melody, this one's easily our favourite from the OST. This is trademark Armaan Malik — a rendition that's full of love, and replete with soul. The track doesn't just salute the chemistry between the lead pair, it also has a hymn-like vibe that elevates the mood. A shout out to Chaitra Ambadipudi for matching her vocals to Armaan's so beautifully. We predict this song's going to be the perfect accompaniment for long drives and rainy days!

'Maya' — Even as Vishal and Shekhar blend diverse genres into this one track, it is Arijit Singh's vocals that are the highlight (but of course!). Beginning on a romantic note, 'Maya' soon develops into a happy folk beat. The mix of Hindi and Telugu lyrics worked for us, as do the subtle nuances of Arijit's rendition.

'Yenniyello Yenniyello' — more of a filler. Dedicated to Lord Madhava — and Allu Arjun — Malavika's soulful, classical segments are what lift this track. The vibe is unapologetically celebratory, almost carnival-like.

'Iraga Iraga' — This is the mandatory crowd-pleaser among the bunch. Vishal and Shekhar play to the masses with 'Iraga Iraga', and Mohana Bhogaraju does a great job keeping up, with her husky vocals especially on the energetic refrain. Definitely the number that'll have you heading onto the dance floor.

Vishal and Shekhar's work on Naa Peru Surya — along with lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry — comes at a time when Tollywood has had several praise-worthy soundtracks. And it fits right in. Listen to the complete album here:

Updated Date: May 06, 2018 09:42 AM