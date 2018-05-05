Naa Peru Surya opening day box office collection at Rs 40 crore gross; career-best for Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya (aka Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India) has struck a gold mine at the box office on its release day. The Vakkantham Vamsi-directed action thriller, which features Arjun in the role of a soldier with anger management issues, has grossed a whopping Rs 40 crore on its first day at the theatres, making it the biggest opening ever in the star's career. The fact that this feat has been achieved with a first-time director makes this record even more special.

“The patriotic theme with tried-and-tested commercial elements has worked in favour of the film. Naa Peru Surya has taken a terrific opening with around Rs 40 crore gross and thanks to the highly positive word-of-mouth, we can expect it to breach the 100-crore club in the first weekend itself,” trade analyst Trinath told Firstpost, adding that the film's Tamil version has done well too.

The film has been dubbed in Tamil as En Peyar Surya and it was released across 207 screens — the second widest release for a dubbed film in Tamil Nadu after Baahubali. Trinath said the Tamil version grossed around Rs. 1 crore in Tamil Nadu on the first day. “It’s a decent start for a dubbed film. Considering Allu Arjun is foraying into Tamil industry with this project, this a good start. “It’s not seen as a dubbed film. Allu Arjun has a huge market and following in Tamil Nadu and all that has been converted into good screen count,” the film’s Tamil Nadu distributor Sakthi said.

At a pre-release event for the film, Arjun said that all the credit should go to director Vamsi if the film succeeds. “I’m proud to have done this film. I always wanted to be part of an honest film and I thank producer Nallamalupu Bujji for bringing me this story."

An emotional Vamsi said his long-time desire to direct has been fulfilled via Naa Peru Surya. Vamsi has been a writer for over a decade and has been associated with hits such as Kick, Yevadu and Temper among other projects. He thanked Arjun for having faith in him. “It takes a lot of courage to believe in a first-time director. Arjun believed in me and we had so much fun working together. He worked on this project with a lot of passion. This is the journey of an angry young man whose biggest goal in life is to serve his country.”

