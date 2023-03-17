After remaining away from the big screen for a long time, actress Rani Mukerji is back with a bang! Bringing an inspirational story of a mother who fights for her children, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has finally hit theatres and is already impressing the audience. While Twitter remains abuzz with all the positive reviews pouring in for the film and the actress’ performance, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has now also reviewed the film and is full of praise for the actress. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh while calling Rani a ‘Queen’ who ‘shines in the central role’ also lauded the efforts of the entire team.

“What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, Anirban Bhattacharya, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch,” he wrote along with a poster of the film.

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

The actor’s fans also took to the comment section and praised the film and Rani’s performance. A fan wrote, “My Rani shines ……… ‘ such a lovely person with everyone Mr. Shah… Rukh, God bless u”, while another one wrote, “Rani is a fantastic actress, and the whole team is to be congratulated, the plot, costumes and dramaturgy are excellent… Wishing you all success, and waiting for the screening in Brazil.” It is pertinent to note that SRK and Rani are very close friends and have worked in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Paheli (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), among others. About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real-life story of an NRI couple Sagarika Bhattacharya (Rani Mukerji) and Anurup Bhattacharya (Anirban Bhattacharya). The film portrays a mother’s fight for the custody of her children in Norway.

The film also stars actors Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

