'My Rani shines...' Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway released on 17 March 2023.
After remaining away from the big screen for a long time, actress Rani Mukerji is back with a bang! Bringing an inspirational story of a mother who fights for her children, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has finally hit theatres and is already impressing the audience. While Twitter remains abuzz with all the positive reviews pouring in for the film and the actress’ performance, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has now also reviewed the film and is full of praise for the actress. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh while calling Rani a ‘Queen’ who ‘shines in the central role’ also lauded the efforts of the entire team.
“What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, Anirban Bhattacharya, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch,” he wrote along with a poster of the film.
What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023
Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real-life story of an NRI couple Sagarika Bhattacharya (Rani Mukerji) and Anurup Bhattacharya (Anirban Bhattacharya). The film portrays a mother’s fight for the custody of her children in Norway.
The film also stars actors Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in key roles.
