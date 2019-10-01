My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan, El Camino: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar in October
It is hard to keep track of all the new shows and films available on various streaming platforms. So, we have curated a list of all the new content that will be making its way to Amazon Prime Video India, Netflix, Hotstar and AltBalaji.
Netflix
Upstarts - 18 October
What's it about: Upstarts follows three friends, fresh college graduates from a small town in India, who have dreams to make it big in life. They eventually plan to launch a delivery service app that makes medicines accessible to people in villages. With an investor willing to fund their passion, their company starts to grow. But that also creates a divide between the three. In the end, they have to make a choice between their dream and their friendship.
Who's in it: Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, and Eijaaz Khan.
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan
What's it about: Shah Rukh Khan will share his journey to becoming one of the biggest superstars with popular talk show host David Letterman in the standalone special. The interview took place in front of a live audience.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie - 11 October
What's it about: Vince Gilligan created this spin-off, which tells Jesse Pinkman's story after he escapes the Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale. The trailer shows how Jesse is now being chased by the law enforcement. He is seen going around about streets, highways, and dirt roads, with one eye over his shoulder for any imminent threat.
Who's in it: Aaron Paul
Big Mouth Season 3 - 4 October
What's it about: This season of the adult animated sitcom focuses on the many American teens attempting to navigate through toxic masculinity, incest, and sexuality. The trailer, which released in September, also teased a crossover episode with the popular makeover show, Queer Eye.
Who's in it: Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, and Ali Wong
Amazon Prime Video India
Modern Love - 18 October
What's it about: Modern Love is based on the New York Times podcast of the same name about present-day, realistic romantic stories. The standalone episodes will explore love in all of its forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love.
Who's in it: John Slattery, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, and Anne Hathaway among others
Hotstar
Mrs Fletcher - 28 October
What's it about: The comedy series follows a single mom, Eve Fletcher, who is dealing with an empty nest after her only son goes to college. According to the official synopsis, Mrs Fletcher will explore the impact of internet porn and social media on their lives.
Who's in it: Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, Jackson White, Owen Teague and Jen Richards
AltBalaji
Fixerr
What's it about: The show follows a police officer, who is suspended from service after a mishap. He then chooses to side with the bad guys and becomes a "fixer", who helps people get out of sticky situations. The job demands him to kill people in exchange of huge sums of money.
Who's in it: Shabir Ahluwalia, Isha Koppikar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Mahie Gill
