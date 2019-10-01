My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan, El Camino: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar in October

It is hard to keep track of all the new shows and films available on various streaming platforms. So, we have curated a list of all the new content that will be making its way to Amazon Prime Video India, Netflix, Hotstar and AltBalaji.

Netflix

Upstarts - 18 October





What's it about: Upstarts follows three friends, fresh college graduates from a small town in India, who have dreams to make it big in life. They eventually plan to launch a delivery service app that makes medicines accessible to people in villages. With an investor willing to fund their passion, their company starts to grow. But that also creates a divide between the three. In the end, they have to make a choice between their dream and their friendship.

Who's in it: Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, and Eijaaz Khan.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan

What's it about: Shah Rukh Khan will share his journey to becoming one of the biggest superstars with popular talk show host David Letterman in the standalone special. The interview took place in front of a live audience.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie - 11 October





What's it about: Vince Gilligan created this spin-off, which tells Jesse Pinkman's story after he escapes the Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale. The trailer shows how Jesse is now being chased by the law enforcement. He is seen going around about streets, highways, and dirt roads, with one eye over his shoulder for any imminent threat.

Who's in it: Aaron Paul

Big Mouth Season 3 - 4 October





What's it about: This season of the adult animated sitcom focuses on the many American teens attempting to navigate through toxic masculinity, incest, and sexuality. The trailer, which released in September, also teased a crossover episode with the popular makeover show, Queer Eye.

Who's in it: Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, and Ali Wong

Amazon Prime Video India

Modern Love - 18 October





What's it about: Modern Love is based on the New York Times podcast of the same name about present-day, realistic romantic stories. The standalone episodes will explore love in all of its forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love.

Who's in it: John Slattery, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, and Anne Hathaway among others

Hotstar

Mrs Fletcher - 28 October





What's it about: The comedy series follows a single mom, Eve Fletcher, who is dealing with an empty nest after her only son goes to college. According to the official synopsis, Mrs Fletcher will explore the impact of internet porn and social media on their lives.

Who's in it: Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, Jackson White, Owen Teague and Jen Richards

AltBalaji

Fixerr





What's it about: The show follows a police officer, who is suspended from service after a mishap. He then chooses to side with the bad guys and becomes a "fixer", who helps people get out of sticky situations. The job demands him to kill people in exchange of huge sums of money.

Who's in it: Shabir Ahluwalia, Isha Koppikar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Mahie Gill

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 14:03:02 IST