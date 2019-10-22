My Next Guest Needs No Introduction trailer: David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan in a seemingly witty, fun episode

The second trailer for David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was released earlier today (22 October). While the trailer is filled with Letterman's quick one-liners, it features Khan at his wittiest best perfectly matching the host's humorous self.

The clip provides glimpses of Khan's youngest son Abram, wife Gauri and also shows him cooking Italian cuisine for his children. The interview delves more on his rise to fame, his equation with the family and the billions of fans that queue up outside his house, Mannat. Towards the end of trailer, Letterman questions him, "How long do you want to be the hero of the world?" To which he humorously replies, "I calculated till about a 106 years."

Here is the trailer for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, the film was a box office dud. As a producer, he has backed the Netflix thriller Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, an upcoming zombie show titled Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.

While talking about the special, Khan says in a statement, "I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special - I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them."

The upcoming second season will include conversations between Letterman and Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates.

The standalone special of Letterman with Khan premieres on Netflix on 25 October.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 13:11:08 IST