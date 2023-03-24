Singer, Composer, and Song-writer Jishan Ali Thobani known for his fantastic music composition and lyrics has recently made his music debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar’s series Pop Kaun song Saiyan More Ban Gaye Hai Bhaiya More, starring Kunal Khemmu and Nupur Sanon directed by popular film director Farhad Samji who is known for films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey & many more.

Jishan is well known in the music industry for his work in more than 100’s of advertisements for 50+ national and International brands as a Music director, lyricist, and singer. The dashing artist has also composed and given his soulful voice to the anthem of Abu Dhabi’s Knight Riders owned by the Superstar of Indian Cinema Shah Rukh Khan. The singer’s voice has a magical quality that will draw your heart. Starting as an amateur singer Jishan has made his way up in the music industry performing at various massive music concerts alongside multiple musicians from the industry globally. You’re sure to enjoy the sixth episode of the series more because of the quirky and humorous lyrics to the song Saiyan More Ban Gaye Hai Bhaiya More. The song plays during the episode’s climax, making you laugh so hard that your stomach hurts.

Speaking about his successful debut Jishan Ali Thobani says, “When your name appears in the end credits, you experience a different emotion. I’m grateful to God who sent Farhad Samji Bhai for providing me with this opportunity. It came to me out of the blue; one day, he asked if I would be interested in providing the music for this specific episode. Within a few hours, I wrote the song and sang it to Farhad Bhai. A few days later, I received a surprise call from his team informing me that my song will be featured in the series. I hope the audience will enjoy the song and will shower their love on it.”

