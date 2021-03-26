Mumbai Saga, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's gangster drama, makes Rs 13.43 cr in six days

Mumbai Saga has underperformed despite 'positive word of mouth' as the Hindi markets, specifically Maharashtra, got affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, trade analysts say.

After earning Rs 90 lakh on Wednesday, 24 March, John Abraham, and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has slipped further. The gangster drama collected Rs 83 lakh on Thursday, 25 March, pushing the total collection to Rs 13.43 crore.

He further added that Mumbai Saga underperformed in the first week despite "positive word of mouth" as the Hindi markets, specifically Maharashtra, got affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the figures here

#MumbaiSaga underperforms, despite positive word of mouth... The #Hindi markets - #Maharashtra specifically - are affected due to #Covid19 pandemic... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lacs, Thu 83 lacs. Total: ₹ 13.43 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2021

The mid-week release of Godzilla vs Kong also impacted the collections of Mumbai Saga. On its opening day, the Hollywood film earned Rs. 6.40 crore which is much more than the first-day collection of recently-released Bollywood films.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover among others. The film was initially scheduled to release last year on 19 June. However, much like several other films, its release date had to be changed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The movie has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Sangeeta Ahil, Krishan Kumar, and Anuradha Gupta. It revolves around the journey of Amartya Rao, played by John, who becomes a prominent underworld gangster and wreaks havoc in Bombay.

Before Mumbai Saga, John and Sanjay also worked together in Shootout at Wadala which released in 2013.: