Mumbai Saga box office collection: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film makes Rs 2.82 cr on opening day

As per trade analysts, the box office collection of Mumbai Saga is expected to spike on the second and third days

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga released on Friday, 19 March. The multi-starrer gangster drama has failed to create an impact on the box-office on its opening day. The film has collected Rs. 2.82 crore.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet, Mumbai Saga's business got affected due to the coronavirus pandemic “despite face value and positive word of mouth”. He added that the numbers should escalate on the second day.

#MumbaiSaga has a low Day 1, despite face-value + positive word of mouth... Biz affected by #Covid pandemic... More so in #Maharashtra, where the film was expected to perform best... Should witness an escalation in biz on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.82 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2021

Set in the 1980s-90s, the film revolves around the underworld. John portrays the character of a gangster while Hashmi is essaying the role of a police officer. Hashmi fights it out with the underworld to eliminate violence from the city.

Bhushan Kumar, Sangeeta Ahir, Anuradha Gupta, and Krishan Kumar have bankrolled the film. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, and Amol Gupte in crucial roles.

Mumbai Saga has been written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film marks Sanjay’s comeback to the genre of gangster drama after a gap of eight years. His last gangster film was Shootout at Wadala, which released in 2013.

Mumbai Saga has released after the government allowed cinema owners to operate at full capacity.

However, the increase in COVID-19 active cases and night curfews, especially in Maharashtra, have resulted in the film’s earning even less than the first day collections of Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi. The horror-comedy had collected Rs. 3.06 on its day one.