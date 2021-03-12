Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, makes Rs 3.06 cr at box office on opening day

As per trade analysts, domestic multiplexes contributed heavily to Roohi's opening day collection.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film Roohi, which hit the theatres on Thursday, 11 March has collected Rs 3.06 crore on its first day, as per a tweet by Taran Adarsh. According to the trade analyst, the film has received the benefit of opening on the festival of Maha Shivratri and has been able to have a decent first-day collection despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The contribution of national multiplexes is highest in the first-day collection of Roohi, as per Taran who also said that the film has earned Rs 1.89 crore from multiplexes.

Check out the box office figures here

#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic... #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous... National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx ₹ 1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls... Thu ₹ 3.06 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/udH2i0ZGpR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2021

However, according to a ttps://www.boxofficeindia.com/report-details.php?articleid=6170 in Box Office India, the film has collected Rs 2.50 crore on its opening day. The report also calls it the best collection recorded after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the film viewing experience in theatres.

BOI also estimated that the collection would have been better but it was possibly affected by the rising COVID-19 cases in some states, mainly Maharashtra. Janata Curfew, in some parts of the state, has been implemented starting from Thursday, 11 March at 8 pm to Monday, 15 March at 8 am.

Before the release of the movie, it was estimated that the film would have a decent opening. Trade analyst say the movie was expected to perform well because of its horror-comedy genre, which works well at the box office, reported The Indian Express.

Trade analysts also predict that the ncast of the movie will attract the audience. Along with Janhvi, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Fukrey famed Varun Sharma. Roohi has been created by the makers of the 2018 film Stree which had Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role and also featured Rajkummar.

Roohi, helmed by Hardik Mehta, is the story of a ghost who possesses newly-wed brides. Janhvi plays the role of a girl possessed by the ghost in the film. While the characters of Rajkummar and Varun are trying to find a way to tackle the ghost.