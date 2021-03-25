Mumbai Saga box office collection: Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham film makes Rs 90 lakh on day 6
The total box office collection of Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga currently stands at Rs 12.60 crore.
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga managed to collect Rs 90 lakh on Thursday, seeing a gradual low since its release last week.
Sanjay Gupta’s crime and action thriller collected Rs 2.82 crore on the first day of its release. The weekend collection stood at Rs 5.92 cr. While the film bagged Rs 1.49 crore and Rs 1.47 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The film’s total collection currently stands at Rs 12.60 crore.
See the box office figures here
#MumbaiSaga Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.60 cr. #India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2021
Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover. The project is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahil.
Set in the 1980s-90s, the film revolves around the underworld. Abraham portrays the character of a gangster while Hashmi is essaying the role of a police officer. Hashmi fights it out with the underworld to eliminate violence from the city.
Gupta’s last gangster drama was Shootout At Wadala, which also featured Abraham.
Hashmi will next be seen in Chehre where he shares the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Abraham, on the other hand, has two films -- the sequel of Satyamev Jayate and Attack -- lined up.
