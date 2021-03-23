Mumbai Saga, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film, makes Rs 10.23 cr in four days at box office

Although Mumbai Saga witnessed s a 47 percent decline in collections on Monday, it has been performing well in single-screen cinemas.

The multi-starrer crime film Mumbai Saga, which released on 19 March, had a steady Monday. The decline in the business on 22 March is 47.16 percent as compared to its opening day.

The total collection of Mumbai Saga is Rs 10.23 crore in India. On the opening day, it collected Rs 2.82 crore followed by the weekend collection of Rs 5.92 crores. While on Monday, 22 March, the gangster drama minted Rs 1.49 crore.

Check out the figures here

#MumbaiSaga stays steady on Day 4 [Mon]... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 47.16%... Needs to maintain the momentum from Tue-Thu... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 10.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2021

The movie stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles along with Prateik Babbar. It also has a special appearance from Suniel Shetty, who plays the character of Sada Anna. Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Ronit Roy, Anjana Sukhani are part of the film.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga has been produced by T-series. The story revolves around how a youngster named Amartya Rao (played by John Abraham) became a gangster. Prateik is portraying the role of John’s younger brother Arjun while Emraan is the trigger-happy police inspector, as reported by E Times.

Previously, trade analysts said the pandemic has played spoilsport for Mumbai Saga, however, healthy gains in box-office collections were observed in single-screen cinema halls.

John and Sanjay previously worked in the 2013 film Shootout at Wadala where the 48-year-old played the role of Manya Surve. Loosely-based on investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, the film is about the encounter of gangster Manya.