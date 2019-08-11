Mumbai Police to reportedly file closure report in rape case against Alok Nath due to 'lack of evidence'

The Mumbai Police intends to file a closure report in the rape case against Alok Nath due to "lack of evidence", according to Mid-Day. The actor was accused of rape almost a year ago in a detailed social media post shared by a noted TV producer-writer.

The complaint was registered at the Oshiwara police station on 17 October, 2018 after the survivor recorded her statement on the alleged incident which took place almost 20 years ago. Mid-Day writes that the police did not have enough evidence to file a charge sheet.

An officer from the Oshiwara police station said that they had recorded the survivor's statement. Two witnesses were called to the station multiple times but they have not yet recorded their statements.

On the news of the case's closure, the writer-producer's lawyer, "Let the police do whatever they are planning, we will take it forward accordingly."

Nath had filed a defamation case against the writer-producer in the Dindoshi sessions court, in which he sought a written apology, compensation of Re 1 and a restraining order. In November 2018, he was expelled from Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), after he was summoned by the executive committee but he failed to show up citing health issues.

In January, the actor was granted anticipatory bail in the sessions court. The court said that the actor may have been framed for the alleged incident and that the writer-producer may have delayed filing a complaint against him "for her own benefit." Judge SS Oza said that the complainant remembered the entire incident but could not recall the date and month of the incident.

Nath was recently seen in the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. His casting faced backlash, with many saying that the director and producers could have easily found another actor to play the role.

