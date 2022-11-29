Much like any other creative vocation, mastering the craft of filmmaking requires years of unabashed toiling, extreme hardships, and endless learning. In essence, filmmaking is a collaborative art, with the story at its epicenter, the vision of the creator, and decree of the director along with the efforts of the cast and crew bringing the story to life. The coagulation of every ounce of labour from each member results in some of the most enigmatic and iconic masterpieces.

Over the years, there have been many filmmakers whose names will be etched in cinematic history, for their work, however, there aren’t many filmmaker couples who have successfully created more than one film or series together. Writer-Director-Producer duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, will definitely be amongst the top few in that list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushkar & Gayatri (@pushkar.gayatri)

It is really no coincidence that their works are not only being appreciated by audiences but also critics alike, both domestically as well as on the international stage. After the back-to-back success of Vikram Vedha (starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati), Suzhal – The Vortex (an Amazon Original series), and the Hindi remake (of Vikram Vedha) with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan; the genius duo are now producing another mind bending thriller: Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie.

If one would ask them the formula or the secret sauce behind their work, they’d smile and share a modest response. But one can assume there’s a much deeper reasoning, intelligence, and rationale for churning out content that manages to appease a majority of the audience, which in today’s day and age is increasingly difficult with their discernable tastes and variety of options available.

Writing truly for the audience, and then elevating the story into something you cannot stop watching until the very end, it’s seemingly impossible to believe that two geniuses express the same point of view through the creative process. They have consistently managed to drape their surrealist storylines with twists and turns, and put it together into a dreamlike vision. Be it Vikram Vedha or Suzhal, it is beyond most how they are able to translate their intrinsic ideas onto the screen, but maybe that’s the mastery of them working together.

At a recent press event in Chennai, Prime Video showcased the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original series Vadhandhi, that entangles you into the murder investigation of a young and beautiful girl, Velonie, and a determined cop who is hellbent on solving the mystery. Infused with a very delectable premise of the story that is based on rumours, and layered tapestry of a small town, this edge-of-your-seat crime thriller has Pushkar and Gayatri’s discernable motif, despite their donning very different responsibilities on it.

For the ones who were captivated by any of their past work, wouldn’t want to miss the upcoming Amazon Original series.

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, the Amazon Original series ‘Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie’, stars the multifaceted film artiste, S.J. Suryah in his streaming debut. The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

