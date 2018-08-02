You are here:

Mulk: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama banned by Pakistan censor board

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 19:54:02 IST

Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Mulkwhich is set to hit the screens on 3 August, has been banned by the Federal Censor Board of Pakistan. However, this is not the first time a Bollywood film had to face a screening ban.

Rishi Kapoor in a still from Mulk

Recently, Pakistan's censor board had banned the Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding due to 'vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes.' Akshay Kumar's Padman based on social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who introduced low-cost sanitary napkins, was also banned as it touched the subject of menstruation which is considered a taboo.

Shah Rukh Khan's gangster drama Raees also faced a ban as authorities believed it undermined Islam and showed Muslims in a bad light while Anushka Sharma's Pari was not allowed to be screened on similar grounds and also because the film's content focused on black magic and occult practices. Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja and Raanjhanaa  have also been banned in the country.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk follows Kapoor, a father to a terrorist-son killed in a crossfire. His entire family get labeled as terrorists and are accused of running a covert training camp within their residence. To prove his innocence, he then takes to the court and his represented by his lawyer (Pannu) while Ashutosh Rana plays the prosecutor.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 20:09 PM

